Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.71. 33,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.92. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $3,871,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

