Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.04 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of £57.89 million and a PE ratio of 40.54. Frenkel Topping Group has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Christopher Mills bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

