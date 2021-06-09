Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,635 shares of company stock worth $2,381,255. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FDP opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

