Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. 28,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $139.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

