Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,785 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. 14,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.