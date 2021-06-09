Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. 175,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.