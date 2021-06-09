Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

