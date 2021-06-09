Full Sail Capital LLC Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Primerica by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,172. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.