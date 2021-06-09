Full18 Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Full18 Capital LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 438,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

