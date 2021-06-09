Full18 Capital LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 2.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $168.85. 14,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.