Function X Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $132.84 million and $436,605.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,396.19 or 0.99791374 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036973 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010190 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00072129 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009231 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
