Function X Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $132.84 million and $436,605.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,396.19 or 0.99791374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00072129 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,934,707 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

