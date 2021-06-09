FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bankinter in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKNIY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

