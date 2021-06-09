G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $41.00 Price Target at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.