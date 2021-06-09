Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Trading Up 5.8%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.48. 820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Galapagos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

