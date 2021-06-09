Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gannett were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.