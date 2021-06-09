GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.26 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00011458 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $337.91 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,308,738 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

