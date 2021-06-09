GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

