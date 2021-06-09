GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

