Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

