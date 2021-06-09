General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 25,253 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $43.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

