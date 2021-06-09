Genetic Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the typical volume of 600 call options.

Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 146,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

