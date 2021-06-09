Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

GTH stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

