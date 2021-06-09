Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 340,179 shares.The stock last traded at $42.70 and had previously closed at $41.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $3,977,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

