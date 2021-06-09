Gentarium (GTM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 100.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $153,608.77 and $105.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gentarium has traded up 69.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00223025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00208724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.01300784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,599.39 or 0.99735789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,432,350 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

