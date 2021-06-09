German American Bancorp Inc. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.27 on Wednesday, reaching $2,502.12. 38,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,328.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,494.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

