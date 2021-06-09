German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Holdings Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

GABC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.