German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 5,570 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $493.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

