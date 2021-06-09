Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.38

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.38 and last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 11075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

