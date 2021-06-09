Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

