Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.13

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

