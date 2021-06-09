Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Global-e Online stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

