Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.22

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several research firms recently commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The stock has a market cap of $925.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

