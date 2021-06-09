Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 2,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.