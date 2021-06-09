GoByte Trading Down 27.2% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $393,660.56 and approximately $596.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

