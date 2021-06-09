Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Financial Review

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gogo alerts:

46.1% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogo and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -54.96% N/A -13.61% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Risk and Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 2 3 0 2.33 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 28.47%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogo and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.91 -$250.04 million $0.03 484.67 AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

AST SpaceMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Summary

Gogo beats AST SpaceMobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.