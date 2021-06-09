GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Financial Comparison

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Kering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 4.18 -$44.27 million $2.51 4.55 Kering $14.96 billion 7.58 $2.46 billion $1.80 50.42

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoHealth and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92 Kering 0 3 9 0 2.75

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.63%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Kering.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoHealth beats Kering on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,433 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

