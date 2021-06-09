Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 262,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

