GoNetwork (GOT) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $155,776.58 and $123,109.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,950.18 or 0.99196930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00072882 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

