Goose Finance Price Down 23.3% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00009306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $41,160.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

