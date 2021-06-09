Gourmet Galaxy Price Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1.19 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.88 or 0.00906727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.30 or 0.08950696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

