Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,563,561 Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,563,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 3.50% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 36,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

