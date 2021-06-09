Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 161,476 Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 161,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

YRD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,409. The company has a market capitalization of $331.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

