Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,456 shares during the period. Neuronetics comprises about 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.78% of Neuronetics worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,773. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $435.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.67.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

