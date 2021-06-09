Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,408 shares of company stock worth $1,861,133. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 84,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

