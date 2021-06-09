Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLFU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $496,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $3,606,000.

RCLFU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,861. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,917.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

