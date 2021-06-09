Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of MoneyGram International worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 90,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,544. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.41 million, a P/E ratio of -211.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.