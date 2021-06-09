Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 250,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 86.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 1,217,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $366.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

