Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.45.

GWO stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,110. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.06 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

