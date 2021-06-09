Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Griffon worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

