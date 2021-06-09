Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 2,500,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $45,636,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 171,365 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $14,864,200.10.

On Monday, March 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 498,253 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $42,595,648.97.

AI opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -70.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

